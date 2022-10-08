Thai food, heritage campaigns named top tourism promotions in Asia
A Thai food campaign has been named the best digital tourism promotion in Asia after gobbling up competition from 56 other countries.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s “Khao Thai” (Thai Rice) campaign beat 136 promotions by 56 tourism organisations to walk away with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Award 2022.
Impressed by its theme of “Guess the Dish” accompanied by delicious visuals, judges at Friday’s virtual award ceremony handed “Khao Thai” the award for top Digital Marketing Campaign.
“Khao Thai” was launched via social media to tickle taste buds of the Indian tourism market during the Covid-19 pandemic from May to June 2020 and April 2021.
A Thai tourism campaign showcasing Buri Ram’s ancient Khmer kingdom relics also starred at Friday’s awards.
“Rejuvenating Ban Khok Mueang’s Heritage through a Sustainable Practice of Community-based Tourism” won the PATA Heritage Gold Award.
PATA has held the awards to find Asia-Pacific’s best tourism campaigns in marketing, creativity and innovation since 1984.
Two main categories – Marketing and Sustainability, and Social Responsibility – offer 25 individual awards for specific themes including Marketing Campaign, Travel Photography, Community Based Tourism and Climate Change Initiative.