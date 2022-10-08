Thai food, heritage campaigns named top tourism promotions in Asia

Impressed by its theme of “Guess the Dish” accompanied by delicious visuals, judges at Friday’s virtual award ceremony handed “Khao Thai” the award for top Digital Marketing Campaign.

“Khao Thai” was launched via social media to tickle taste buds of the Indian tourism market during the Covid-19 pandemic from May to June 2020 and April 2021.

A Thai tourism campaign showcasing Buri Ram’s ancient Khmer kingdom relics also starred at Friday’s awards.

“Rejuvenating Ban Khok Mueang’s Heritage through a Sustainable Practice of Community-based Tourism” won the PATA Heritage Gold Award.