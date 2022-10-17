APEC adopts Regenerative Tourism to revive travel

At the 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting held in Bangkok on 19 August 2022, it was highlighted that APEC member economies had the opportunity to coordinate their policies to revive the tourism and travel industry with not only enhanced safety but also greater sustainability, responsibility, and inclusivity.

The statement released from the APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting reflected these aspirations by marking Regenerative Tourism as the goal for future tourism to and within the 21 member economies of APEC.

Ahead of the meeting, Thailand has declared that it will use its leadership role in 2022 to push forward the APEC Policy Recommendations on Regenerative Tourism with the aim of paving the way forward to a future of tourism that "ensures that the industry contributes to all types of well- being locally."

The goals of Regenerative Tourism are already in line with the Thai government’s Bio-Circular- Green or BCG Economy Model, which has been implemented to revive Thailand’s tourism industry safely, inclusively, and sustainably.

Endorsed guidelines by attending ministers have set a course for rebuilding the tourism industry across the region "through investment, the creation of employment opportunities, human resource development, occupational standards, and support for small businesses".