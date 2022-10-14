3 spots in Trat, Mae Hong Son, Chai Nat named Thailand's top 'sustainable' tourism sites
Three tourism spots in Thailand were included in this year’s “Top 100 Destination Sustainable Stories” list compiled by Green Destinations, a non-profit organisation that supports sustainable tourism.
The destinations featured were Trat’s Koh Mak in the Governance, Reset and Recovery category; Mae Hong Son’s Huay Pu Keng in Thriving Communities; and Chai Nat’s Sappaya Tourism Community Enterprise in the Culture and Tradition category.
Government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri on Friday put the success of these sites down to the government’s Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA).
He said under the scheme, Koh Mak became the first low-carbon destination in Thailand through cooperation between the community and public and private tourism organisations. This cooperation led to digital technology and research to boost efficiency in absorbing and storing carbon.
In Huay Pu Keng and the Sappaya Tourism Community Enterprise, DASTA focused on community-based tourism by boosting local people’s skills to create souvenirs, while supporting the environment to give visitors a great experience and improving the quality of life for community members.
Anucha said DASTA had nominated these three destinations in line with the Green Destination standards and forwarded the names to the judges.
He added that both public and private organisations worked hard to push for sustainable tourism. This award will help promote these sites among eco-tourists as well as prove that Thailand is focusing on conservation and creating a balance with nature.