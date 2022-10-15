Charming Chiang Khan in Northeast big hit among urbanites this long weekend

Other attractions in Chiang Khan are the Phu Thok hill overlooking a “sea of fog” above the Mekong, a new glass skywalk at Phu Phra Yai hill and several Lao-style temples.

People visiting Phu Thok hill on Saturday morning felt the chill when the temperature dropped to 18 degrees Celsius and the hill was covered in a sea of fog.

Chiang Khan was one of two Thai towns included in Green Destinations’ “2020 Sustainable Top 100 Destinations” list. Green Destinations is a Netherlands-based non-profit foundation that focuses on the development and recognition of sustainable destinations.

The other Thai town on the list was Nan’s Old City in the easternmost part of North Thailand.