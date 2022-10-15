Charming Chiang Khan in Northeast big hit among urbanites this long weekend
Thousands of people flocked to the picturesque Chiang Khan district in the Northeast province of Loei to soak in the cool air and enjoy their long weekend.
Approximately 10,000 mostly Thai tourists have been arriving daily since the long weekend began on Thursday. For many, it was the first trip upcountry since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in 2020.
The laid-back border town along the Mekong River has retained its “old world” charm with its riverside Chai Khong Road lined with Indochinese-style teakwood hotels. The promenade is closed to traffic and turns into a night market in the evening.
Other attractions in Chiang Khan are the Phu Thok hill overlooking a “sea of fog” above the Mekong, a new glass skywalk at Phu Phra Yai hill and several Lao-style temples.
People visiting Phu Thok hill on Saturday morning felt the chill when the temperature dropped to 18 degrees Celsius and the hill was covered in a sea of fog.
Chiang Khan was one of two Thai towns included in Green Destinations’ “2020 Sustainable Top 100 Destinations” list. Green Destinations is a Netherlands-based non-profit foundation that focuses on the development and recognition of sustainable destinations.
The other Thai town on the list was Nan’s Old City in the easternmost part of North Thailand.