Storm-hit Similan Islands off-limits to tourists until Friday
Similan Islands National Park in Phang-nga will remain closed until Friday (October 21) to protect tourists from tropical storm Nesat.
The temporary closure came after the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation reopened Similan and Surin islands for the post-monsoon season on October 15.
The national park was suddenly closed to tourists from October 16-20 as continuous rain, strong winds and high waves prevented boats from taking visitors to Similan on Saturday.
“Similan Islands National Park will be closed on October 21 too,” park chief Rakchanok Phaenoi said, adding that further announcements would be made if there are any changes.
Rakchanok said national park officials were delighted to see seven to 10 Orca Whales searching for food near Similan Island. This discovery proves the national park has abundant natural resources, she said.
Earlier, the Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast) forecast heavy to very heavy rains in Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun on Thursday.
“Waves in the Andaman Sea will rise to three metres and be even higher during thundershowers,” the centre warned.