Long weekend a boon for Loei as cool temperatures lure holidaymakers

The Chiang Khan Walking Street was busy with shoppers and diners on Saturday night, while rooms at all hotels and resorts in the district were booked up.

In fact, Chiang Khan proved to be so popular that holidaymakers who failed to find a room set up camp on the bank of the Mekong River to soak up the beautiful scenery.

Tourists also flocked to many of Loei’s natural attractions, such as Phu Kradueng and Phu Ruea National Parks and the Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary to enjoy the morning chill and sea of fog on hilltops.