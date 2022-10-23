Long weekend a boon for Loei as cool temperatures lure holidaymakers
Thousands of people flocked to Loei province in upper Northeast to soak in its beauty and cool temperatures during this long weekend.
Monday was tagged on to the weekend as a substitution for Chulalongkorn Day, which fell on Sunday this year.
The Chiang Khan Walking Street was busy with shoppers and diners on Saturday night, while rooms at all hotels and resorts in the district were booked up.
In fact, Chiang Khan proved to be so popular that holidaymakers who failed to find a room set up camp on the bank of the Mekong River to soak up the beautiful scenery.
Tourists also flocked to many of Loei’s natural attractions, such as Phu Kradueng and Phu Ruea National Parks and the Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary to enjoy the morning chill and sea of fog on hilltops.
According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Loei has welcomed as many as 1.08 million tourists from January to August this year, generating about 1.99 billion baht in revenue. This marks a sharp increase from 349,608 visitors last year, who generated about 550 million baht in revenue.