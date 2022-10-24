TAT ‘thanks’ Malaysian travel agents for 1 million tourists with gala in Kuala Lumpur

“Malaysia has been the No 1 market so far this year, with more than a million arrivals from January to mid-October. This is due to our industry partners in Malaysia – travel agents, tour and bus operators, airlines and the media – doing such a wonderful job in promoting Thailand. We wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to them,” Tanes said at the event.

From January 1 to October 7, some 1.1 million Malaysian tourists entered Thailand, with 60 per cent crossing the land borders in the South, Tanes said.

He added that apart from offering an extended stay to Malaysian passport holders, visiting Thailand has become very easy and affordable thanks to the 27 daily flights between Thai and Malaysian cities.