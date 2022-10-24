TAT ‘thanks’ Malaysian travel agents for 1 million tourists with gala in Kuala Lumpur
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) held a special “thank you” party for Malaysian travel agents who promoted Thailand as a preferred tourist destination.
The event, “Amazing Thailand, A Million Thanks to the Malaysians”, was held in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.
Tanes Petsuwan, TAT deputy governor for marketing in Asia and South Pacific, said Thailand had welcomed more than a million Malaysian tourists thanks to support from travel partners in the neighbouring country.
“Malaysia has been the No 1 market so far this year, with more than a million arrivals from January to mid-October. This is due to our industry partners in Malaysia – travel agents, tour and bus operators, airlines and the media – doing such a wonderful job in promoting Thailand. We wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to them,” Tanes said at the event.
From January 1 to October 7, some 1.1 million Malaysian tourists entered Thailand, with 60 per cent crossing the land borders in the South, Tanes said.
He added that apart from offering an extended stay to Malaysian passport holders, visiting Thailand has become very easy and affordable thanks to the 27 daily flights between Thai and Malaysian cities.
Since October 1, Thailand fully reopened to tourists and is offering 45-day arrival stamps to eligible nationalities until March 31.
The event was opened by Thailand’s charge d’affaires Piyapin Niyomrerks, who delivered the welcome speech. This was followed by a thank you speech by Tanes. Also present were Malaysian celebrity couple Henley Hii and Pauline Tan.
Guests were entertained by two Thai cultural shows – a traditional dance performance and a “wai kru Muay Thai” dance ritual.