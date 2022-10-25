Ghosts ready to pounce as Khao San woos visitors with 'ghoulish' 2022 Halloween
Every nightmare will come alive in Bangkok’s Khao San area as local businesses “employ” both Thai and foreign ghosts to woo tourists on Halloween night.
The Khao San Business Association announced on Tuesday that it hopes the “spooky” Khao San Halloween 2022 next Monday will see the area bustling with tourists again.
Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the association, said the Halloween costume contest should make the event even more fun and colourful. Up for grabs will be cash prizes of 10,000, 6,000 and 4,000 baht for the three scariest costumes and 1,000 baht each for five “not-so-scary” ghosts.
The organisers will start accepting applications from 6pm after celebrations kick off at 5pm, Sanga added.
“Visitors can enjoy not just the fun costumes paraded by the contestants but should also be prepared for both Thai and foreign ‘ghosts’ waiting to jump at them from every corner of the road,” he said.
Sanga added that many restaurants and bars are also creating “especially scary” selfie spots, such as the “Dark Knight City” by Buddy Beer bar, the “Bloody Mary Graveyard” by the One Shop, “K-Pop Halloween” by Mun-se shop and “Caper Ghost” by The Club.