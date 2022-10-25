North, Northeast tourism revenue expected to inch close to pre-Covid level in 2023
Tourism revenue in the North and Northeast would return close to the pre-pandemic amount in 2023, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has forecast.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT’s deputy governor for domestic marketing, said that the cold weather is a positive factor for Thailand.
She expected the number of travellers to the North and Northeast to be high in November and December, as the occupancy rate in major cities, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai. Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen, is higher than 80 per cent.
She considered both regions as “leaders” in creating tourism momentum to help generate 880 billion baht in 2023, which amounts to 80 per cent of the 1 trillion baht generated in 2019.
“The weather forecast for this year points to an extended cold season, longer than last year’s winter. It will create a positive psychological effect for Thai travellers, as they will be more prepared to travel domestically during the cold season.
“TAT expects tourism in the North and Northeast will help other regions boost overall tourism revenue in 2022 to exceed the goal of 656 billion baht and achieve the goal of 160 domestic travellers,” Thapanee said.
In the first nine months of 2022, Thailand earned 642 billion baht from 177 million domestic tourists.
More than 58.3 per cent, or 103 million tourists, stayed overnight and generated 548 billion baht for the country. They spent on average 2,800 baht per trip, 43 per cent lower than the 4,000 baht target.
She said the average stay was around 2.21 days per trip. The number was lower than 2.37 days in 2019 but the frequency was higher.
Meanwhile 41.63 per cent, or 73 million people, were one-day tourists. They generated 93 billion baht with average spending of around 1,300 to 1,400 per trip.
Thapanee said that the New Year festival will be the highlight at the end of the year as provinces are preparing a countdown festival to celebrate the new year after Covid-19.
She said that the TAT is choosing the best area in Bangkok, which might be Rattanakosin Island, to hold the grand countdown celebration event and has let US news channel CNN televise it along with other events in the world, to send the message that Thailand is ready to welcome tourists.
She also talked about TAT’s strategy for next year. The organisation aims to use “content marketing” to promote meaningful travel.
TAT aimed to encourage Thai people to travel every day through the campaign, "365 Days of Thai Wonders... Daily Travelling".
The campaign planned to promote the identity of each region and set different tourism themes each day for every type of tourist.
Meanwhile, the TAT will also promote new tourist destinations with promotions from the private sector through several projects to stimulate domestic travel, as several countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are handing out tourism packages to attract Thai tourists.
She cited the statistics of tourism behaviour of eight groups to help prepare tourism packages:
- Couples, 36% travel rate
- Friends, 18%
- Family, 10%
- Solo male, 9.5%
- Millennial family, 9%’
- Sole female, 8%
- Power women, 5%
- Relatives, 3.2%