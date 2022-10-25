North, Northeast tourism revenue expected to inch close to pre-Covid level in 2023

In the first nine months of 2022, Thailand earned 642 billion baht from 177 million domestic tourists.

More than 58.3 per cent, or 103 million tourists, stayed overnight and generated 548 billion baht for the country. They spent on average 2,800 baht per trip, 43 per cent lower than the 4,000 baht target.

She said the average stay was around 2.21 days per trip. The number was lower than 2.37 days in 2019 but the frequency was higher.

Meanwhile 41.63 per cent, or 73 million people, were one-day tourists. They generated 93 billion baht with average spending of around 1,300 to 1,400 per trip.

Thapanee said that the New Year festival will be the highlight at the end of the year as provinces are preparing a countdown festival to celebrate the new year after Covid-19.

She said that the TAT is choosing the best area in Bangkok, which might be Rattanakosin Island, to hold the grand countdown celebration event and has let US news channel CNN televise it along with other events in the world, to send the message that Thailand is ready to welcome tourists.

She also talked about TAT’s strategy for next year. The organisation aims to use “content marketing” to promote meaningful travel.

TAT aimed to encourage Thai people to travel every day through the campaign, "365 Days of Thai Wonders... Daily Travelling".

The campaign planned to promote the identity of each region and set different tourism themes each day for every type of tourist.

Meanwhile, the TAT will also promote new tourist destinations with promotions from the private sector through several projects to stimulate domestic travel, as several countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are handing out tourism packages to attract Thai tourists.

She cited the statistics of tourism behaviour of eight groups to help prepare tourism packages: