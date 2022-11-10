Beautiful yellow-orange sea of marigolds in Mae Hong Son beckons visitors
Gorgeous bua tong, or marigold flowers, at Bua Tong Field in Mae Hong Son are in full bloom until early December and proving a tourist delight.
A ceremony was held on Wednesday to officially open the 500-rai (80-hectare) field in Khun Yuam district to tourists.
Provincial agencies and locals in the area reportedly attended the ceremony.
Mae Hong Son deputy governor Prasert Jitpleecheep, who presided over the event, said police and medical teams are ready to ensure safety and provide any assistance to visitors.
All tourist attractions in Mae Hong Son are now ready to welcome tourists, he said.
“Visitors are increasingly coming to Bua Tong Field,” he added.
Meanwhile, Mae U-kho Subdistrict Administrative Organisation president Tara Chomsamonglert said the tourist attraction has accommodations, campsites and parking lots.
Echoing Prasert, he said many tourists have been flocking to Bua Tong Field to see the sunset and experience cold weather in the morning.
“The weather at the field is cold even at noon,” he said, confident that visitors will not be disappointed.
Panuwat Katnak, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in Mae Hong Son, advised tourists to visit Doi Pui Co Peak in Sop Moei district, Kaew Komol Cave in Mae La Noi district and Pang Ung Reservoir in Muang district.
According to him, Bua Tong is the largest marigold field in the country.
