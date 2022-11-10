Beautiful yellow-orange sea of marigolds in Mae Hong Son beckons visitors

Mae Hong Son deputy governor Prasert Jitpleecheep, who presided over the event, said police and medical teams are ready to ensure safety and provide any assistance to visitors.

All tourist attractions in Mae Hong Son are now ready to welcome tourists, he said.

“Visitors are increasingly coming to Bua Tong Field,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mae U-kho Subdistrict Administrative Organisation president Tara Chomsamonglert said the tourist attraction has accommodations, campsites and parking lots.

Echoing Prasert, he said many tourists have been flocking to Bua Tong Field to see the sunset and experience cold weather in the morning.

“The weather at the field is cold even at noon,” he said, confident that visitors will not be disappointed.