Mae Hong Son national park to become Thailand’s latest eco-tourism destination

The FIO is responsible for conserving natural resources and sustainably developing communities that live in Salawin National Park.

FIO director Sukit Chanthong said the park has the potential to become a major eco-tourism destination, citing its hot springs and elevation of an average 800 metres above sea level.

The natural hot springs emerge from the ground at a temperature of 79 degrees Celsius before cooling farther downstream to create health-giving benefits for bathers.

FIO hopes that developing the park as a tourism attraction will generate much-needed jobs and revenue for local communities.