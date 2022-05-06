Mae Hong Son national park to become Thailand’s latest eco-tourism destination

Plans to turn the mountainous forested landscape bordering Myanmar into a major tourism destination were unveiled on Thursday by the Forest Industry Organisation (FIO).
The FIO is responsible for conserving natural resources and sustainably developing communities that live in Salawin National Park.
FIO director Sukit Chanthong said the park has the potential to become a major eco-tourism destination, citing its hot springs and elevation of an average 800 metres above sea level.
The natural hot springs emerge from the ground at a temperature of 79 degrees Celsius before cooling farther downstream to create health-giving benefits for bathers.
FIO hopes that developing the park as a tourism attraction will generate much-needed jobs and revenue for local communities.
The government has set a target of 7-10 million tourist arrivals this year as travel restrictions are lifted. Mae Hong Son is popular with foreign tourists mainly thanks to its resort town of Pai, where hot springs are also a big draw.
The FIO also plans to turn Salawin National Park into a learning centre to promote awareness of natural resources and the need for conservation as well as sustainable development.
For updates on Salawin National Park, visit the FIO’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/maeaomlong or call 081 881 5037.
Published : May 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
