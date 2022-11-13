Thailand pushes for Phuket as next Specialised Expo venue
The Foreign Ministry is being urged to get Thai embassies and consulates to lobby for the election of Phuket as the venue of Specialised Expo 2027/28.
A source from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) said on Sunday that there were three reasons for pushing for Phuket to be selected. They are:
• Phuket will be the first venue in Southeast Asia and South Asia to host the Specialised Expo.
• The Phuket expo will showcase measures to do away with inequality in public health services and measures to protect the environment under the “People, Planet and Prosperity” concept.
• Phuket will serve as an ideal venue as it is already an international hub for health and a leading destination for medical tourism.
Specialised Expos, also known as “International Recognised Exhibitions”, are global events designed to respond to a precise challenge facing humanity.
The source said campaign teams in Thailand and overseas have been actively lobbying for members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to vote for Phuket.
The election will be held in June next year as part of a BIE general assembly.
Five countries are competing for the next Specialised Expo, namely: the United States (Minnesota), Thailand (Phuket), Serbia (Belgrade), Spain (Malaga) and Argentina (San Carlos de Bariloche). Each candidate has submitted a detailed candidature dossier to the BIE.