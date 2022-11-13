Thailand pushes for Phuket as next Specialised Expo venue

A source from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) said on Sunday that there were three reasons for pushing for Phuket to be selected. They are:

• Phuket will be the first venue in Southeast Asia and South Asia to host the Specialised Expo.

• The Phuket expo will showcase measures to do away with inequality in public health services and measures to protect the environment under the “People, Planet and Prosperity” concept.

• Phuket will serve as an ideal venue as it is already an international hub for health and a leading destination for medical tourism.