TAT adds fireworks shows at two locations to welcome Apec leaders, delegates, tourists
The Tourism Authority of Thailand on Thursday posted an updated schedule of its super attractive “Vijit Chao Phraya” free light shows at six locations along the river in Bangkok to welcome Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders, delegates and tourists.
The updated schedule adds firework shows at two of the six locations from November 19 to 20 and 24 to 27:
Rama VIII Bridge: A light and laser show will welcome Apec leaders and celebrate the country’s reopening. Six shows will be held per day – at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm.
Wichai Prasit Fort: Projection mapping depicts scenes of maritime trade, diplomatic contacts and the country’s defence to tell the story of riverside life from a bygone era to present times. There will be six shows per day – at 7pm, 7.20pm, 8pm, 8.20pm, 9.10pm and 9.30pm. The shows will also feature special effects.
Wat Kalayanamit Worahamawiharn: A cultural show combined with special effects unveils Thailand’s rich culture and wisdom. There are three shows per day – at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm. The shows here will include firework displays.
Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge: A light show illuminates the river’s role in the everyday life and one of the main modes of travel for Thais. There will be six shows per day – at 7.10pm, 7.45pm, 8.10pm, 8.45pm, 9.20pm and 9.45pm. At 8.45pm the show will include a fireworks display.
River City Bangkok: Projectors map the global reach of Thai culture through food, film, fashion and festivals. There will be six shows per day – at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm.
IconSiam: Solar-powered lights illuminate the longest multimedia water show in Southeast Asia. There will be four shows per day – at 6.15pm, 7.15pm, 8.15pm and 9.15pm. The shows here will be cut to twice a day on November 26 and 27 – at 6.15pm and 7.15pm.
Those who want to witness the newly added firework shows should head only to these two locations: Wat Kalayanamit at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm and Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge at 8.45pm.