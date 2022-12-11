Hidden temple tours light up again at abandoned wats in Bangkok Noi

Two abandoned temples – Wat Phumarin Ratchapaksi and Wat Dusidaram Worawiharn – are the focus of the latest tour, which started on Saturday and runs until December 18.

Both ancient temples had been central to the daily life of the communities around them, but were abandoned during Bangkok’s rapid development as local residents became disconnected from them, explained Wichit Werungkhabutr, deputy director of the state-run agency.

The tours will use light and sound shows to tell the stories of the temples and their histories, while local communities will be integrated into the shows and related events, Wichit said.