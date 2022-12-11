Hidden temple tours light up again at abandoned wats in Bangkok Noi
A second tour of hidden temples was launched on Saturday, this time in the capital’s Bangkok Noi district, as part of Creative Economy Agency’s efforts to help reinvigorate tourism through its “Unfolding Bangkok” project.
Two abandoned temples – Wat Phumarin Ratchapaksi and Wat Dusidaram Worawiharn – are the focus of the latest tour, which started on Saturday and runs until December 18.
Both ancient temples had been central to the daily life of the communities around them, but were abandoned during Bangkok’s rapid development as local residents became disconnected from them, explained Wichit Werungkhabutr, deputy director of the state-run agency.
The tours will use light and sound shows to tell the stories of the temples and their histories, while local communities will be integrated into the shows and related events, Wichit said.
The tours will include visits to popular restaurants in the area, as well as cooking and handicraft classes focused on local dishes and handicrafts, Wichit said.
His agency is working closely with local residents on the tours. Other partners include Urban Ally, Silpakorn University’s Faculty of Architecture, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
The first hidden temple tours took place in Thonburi from November 12 to 20 to promote night visits to Wat Intharam Worawiharn, Wat Chataram Worawihan, and Wat Ratcha Khruet in the district’s Talad Plu.