FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
180 unique Thai markets to visit for New Years

SATURDAY, December 24, 2022

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has shortlisted 180 “Talad Thong Chom” or must-visit markets across Thailand for people to visit during the four-day New Year break.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, DIT’s director-general, said these markets showcase community art, culture and tradition and also offer unique souvenirs for people to pick up.

Here are some outstanding ones people can add to their itinerary:

• Talad Phlu, Thonburi, Bangkok: Known for its garlic chives steamed cakes

• Bueng Phraya Floating Market, Klong Sam Wa, Bangkok: Offers a first-hand experience of authentic riverside lifestyle

• San Chao Rong Thong Market, Ang Thong: Chinese-style architecture and street food

• Phikulthong Community Market, Singburi: Signature dishes including sun-dried snakehead fish

• Khlong Khang Pier Market, Nakhon Sawan: Unique desserts like exploding “khanom krok” and ice cream in a jar

• Old Town Market, Phuket: Location of Phuket Thai Hua Museum and province’s first Chinese language school.

Information, maps and descriptions of the 180 markets can be found at https://mwsc.dit.go.th/freshMarket.php.

