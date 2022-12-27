Iconsiam's New Year extravaganza puts Bangkok high on CNN list

CNN Travel recently published its list of 10 great places to ring in the New Year, and Bangkok made the roster with other favourites like Sydney, Taipei, Dubai, Cape Town, Rome, London, Rio de Janeiro, New York, and Las Vegas.

Describing the Bangkok countdown, CNN said: “Catch an amazing fireworks show at Iconsiam, a major shopping and entertainment destination along the Chao Phraya River.

“You may want to continue the celebration at one of Bangkok's stunning bars such as Sky Beach Bangkok, the city's highest bar, or Sirocco, also set high above the bustling streets.

“If the revelry becomes too much, get some calming down time on January 1 at a temple such as Wat Pho, with its reclining Buddha.”

This year’s “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” is being hosted by Iconsiam on the night of December 31.

The extravaganza is jointly organised by the riverside shopping mall, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and several private partners including Charoen Pokphand Group and Magnolia Quality Development.

Highlights include eco-friendly fireworks under the concept “Win the World for Thailand” and the world’s first “Hybrid World Countdown” show, as well as an augmented reality (AR) show portraying the story behind each set of fireworks through the ONESIAM mobile application.

Apart from the fireworks, visitors can also enjoy stage performances and concerts. Those who are unable to make it in person can watch the live broadcast on Channel 32HD, Iconsiam’s Facebook page as well as the TrueID application.