Bangkok, Tokyo and Bali are top year-end destinations among Singapore travellers

The couple had intended to go to Croatia, but changed their plans less than a month before their trip after the airline cancelled their connecting flight from Turkey to Croatia.

“Japan had just reopened and we saw friends going there for holidays. Both of us like the country a lot and we enjoy Japanese food,” said Ms Lim.

They found that hotel prices were higher than during pre-pandemic times, especially in Tokyo, where basic rooms in two- to three-star hotels could cost about $500 ( 17,314 baht ) a night. Many affordable chain hotels were also fully booked.

For others such as Jayden Ong, 29, the appeal of a familiar destination is being able to unwind and explore without feeling the need to pack her schedule with sightseeing.

She spent nine days in Thailand in December with her partner and a group of friends. In Bangkok, they visited a slew of restaurants and bars, including Khua Kling Pak Sod, which serves southern Thai food in a refined setting.

Ong, who is the co-founder of composting start-up Soil Social, also spent four days at Wonderfruit, an art, music and culture festival near Pattaya.

“I’ve been to Thailand about 10 times and it is always a comforting place to visit. People are friendly, it is affordable and there are new districts to explore,” she said.