TAT heading to three major cities in China next month for tourism roadshows
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning to organise its first tourism roadshow in China, as the country has finally lifted travel restrictions.
TAT’s Regional Director of East Asia, Chuwit Sirivejkul, said on Monday that the roadshow is set to be held in three major cities of China – Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu — during the third week of February this year.
He added that as many as 120 businesspeople from both China and Thailand are set to join the roadshows in a bid to create tour packages for foreign independent travellers (FITs) and group tours.
During the pre-pandemic period, 60% of Chinese visitors in Thailand were independent travellers, while the other 40% travelled with tour agents.
“This will be the first roadshow in China after the Covid-19 pandemic, as their restrictions on inbound travellers have been lifted,” said Chuwit.
He added: “The TAT has been notified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand as well as airlines operators of the restoration of flights between Thailand and China, which will start on January 18 until the third week of March this year, when the winter season finishes."
Meanwhile, Chinese online travel agent Ctrip said that the company would launch an online marketing campaign on social media to promote its tour packages in Thailand, especially targeting FITs, Chuwit added.
Tanes Petsuwan, TAT’s deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and South Pacific, said that all five TAT offices in China as well as domestic tourism operators are looking to prepare for the return of Chinese tourists.
According to the TAT’s estimates, since international flights to Thailand have not yet been fully resumed, the country could expect only around 300,000 Chinese travellers in the first quarter, with the number forecast to increase from the second quarter onwards.
However, as air travel has not fully recovered, some Chinese nationals may choose to enter Thailand via border checkpoints, especially those in Chiang Rai and Nong Khai provinces.
“The TAT has instructed Chiang Rai and Nong Khai authorities to prepare for the visitors coming through border checkpoints. Aside from the two provinces, other provinces such as Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani and Khon Kaen will also benefit from Chinese tourists,” said Tanes.
Thailand saw a record-breaking 11 million Chinese visitors in 2019, who generated 531 billion baht in revenue. They accounted for 27% of 2 trillion baht revenue from foreign travellers.