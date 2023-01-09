TAT heading to three major cities in China next month for tourism roadshows

TAT’s Regional Director of East Asia, Chuwit Sirivejkul, said on Monday that the roadshow is set to be held in three major cities of China – Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu — during the third week of February this year.

He added that as many as 120 businesspeople from both China and Thailand are set to join the roadshows in a bid to create tour packages for foreign independent travellers (FITs) and group tours.

During the pre-pandemic period, 60% of Chinese visitors in Thailand were independent travellers, while the other 40% travelled with tour agents.