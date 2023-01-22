Chiang Mai expects up to 1 billion baht in tourist revenue during Chinese New Year break
Chiang Mai has been bustling with both Thai and Chinese tourists during the Chinese New Year break, with many hotels boasting 90% occupancy.
The northern capital also expects to earn as much as 1 billion baht in revenue during this period.
This year, Chiang Mai is holding the Trok Lao Zho festival in Chinatown, while the municipality has also set up the Warorat Market in Muang district. The city, where most residents are ethnic Chinese, has burst into colour for Chinese New Year after celebrations were suspended for two years during the pandemic.
The Year of the Rabbit will be welcomed with celebrations in Chinatown on Sunday and Monday, including dragon and lion dances as well as a Mr and Miss Chinatown beauty pageant. More than 100 food stalls have also been put up in the area.
Assanee Buranupakorn, mayor of Chiang Mai Municipality, said the Chinatown festival has attracted many foreigners, especially Chinese tourists. He said the municipality expects revenue of at least 1 billion baht to be generated during the Chinese New Year holidays.
La-iad Boonsrithong, an advisor to the Thai Hotels Association, said up to 90% of Chiang Mai’s 40,000 hotel rooms have been occupied. Though the situation has not reached pre-Covid levels, Chiang Mai’s tourism industry has improved a great deal, she said.