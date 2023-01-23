Hong Kong superstars granted 5-year visas for promoting Thai tourism

Michelle Yim, Simon Yam and Roger Wu were handed the visas at an event hosted by the Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Bangkok.

Yim, better known as Mai Suet, and Yam are veteran actors with huge followings in China while Roger Wu has a popular YouTube channel that focuses on Thai food and culture.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said all three were granted Thailand Privilege Cards with five-year visa validity for their unwavering support and contributions to Thai tourism, Yuthasak said.

Privilege Card holders also benefit from fast-track immigration, lounge access at airports, private limousine transfers, wellness and spa treatments, and discounts from partner restaurants and hotels.