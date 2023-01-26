After tough few months, luxury hotel staff end 2022 on high note
Luxury hotel JW Marriott Phuket was the biggest gainer in the year-end celebrations, earning total service charges of 79,980 baht, making it number one in Thailand, according to a Facebook page.
The hotel was followed by Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle Chiang Rai, whose staff earned 65,939 baht in service charges, and Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui with 64,520 baht.
The staff at many five-star hotels received on average 30,000-50,000 baht per person and some hotels added extra bonuses for their services during the high season.
The high earnings at the year-end have made more people eager to get jobs at luxury hotels.
Staff at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort earned service charges of 58,480 baht, while both Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas and Avani Plus Mai Khao Phuket Suites earned 57,150 baht.
According to Hotel Service Charge Update Facebook page, many five-star hotel staff had high earnings during the year-end.
Many people congratulated the staff in the comments section, as many of them had to face hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic when hotels had to remain closed or had very little business, leading to pay cuts and retrenchment.
Many hotels rewarded the staff for their efforts during the high season. Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket paid 32,325 baht to each of its staff, while Katathani, The Shore and The Sea Galleri both paid 34,470 baht per staffer.
Amanpuri Phuket and Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort paid 50,253 baht and 35,852 baht, respectively.
Banyan Tree Krabi paid 46,729.88 baht to each of its staff, while Devasom in Prachuap Khiri Khan province paid 31,375.35 baht.
In Chiang Rai province, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort paid each staffer 40,774 baht.
In Bangkok, Park Hyatt, Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam and Mandarin Oriental paid 35,375 baht, 32,700 baht and 30,000 baht, respectively. Carlton Bangkok paid each staffer 26,547 baht plus one and a half months’ bonus.