After tough few months, luxury hotel staff end 2022 on high note

The hotel was followed by Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle Chiang Rai, whose staff earned 65,939 baht in service charges, and Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui with 64,520 baht.

The staff at many five-star hotels received on average 30,000-50,000 baht per person and some hotels added extra bonuses for their services during the high season.

The high earnings at the year-end have made more people eager to get jobs at luxury hotels.

Staff at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort earned service charges of 58,480 baht, while both Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas and Avani Plus Mai Khao Phuket Suites earned 57,150 baht.

According to Hotel Service Charge Update Facebook page, many five-star hotel staff had high earnings during the year-end.

Many people congratulated the staff in the comments section, as many of them had to face hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic when hotels had to remain closed or had very little business, leading to pay cuts and retrenchment.