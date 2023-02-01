Thailand ranks #1 outbound destination for Chinese travellers: Airbnb

City and beach destinations remain popular choices for Chinese travellers, with Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya being the most searched Thai destinations on Airbnb.

Among the more than 60 Categories of unique stays launched by Airbnb last year, the number of guests searching for historical homes, domes, boat houses and camping tents has also risen rapidly, becoming the most anticipated searches by Chinese users in 2023.

Notably this Chinese New Year, Thailand emerged as one of the most popular destinations globally for nights booked by China guests on Airbnb, once again alongside the United States and Japan.

"After more than two years of travel restrictions, the desire for international travel amongst Chinese guests is at an all-time high. With Thailand being one of the most popular destinations globally, it is no surprise that Chinese travellers have ranked it top of their list of places to visit," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

He added, "It's extremely encouraging to see this surge in international travel interest amongst guests from China on Airbnb. As Thailand's international tourism recovery continues to rebound, we will continue working with our Host community and the Tourism Authority of Thailand in China to welcome travellers safely and with the iconic hospitality that Thailand is renowned for. We will also continue to spotlight and drive travel interest to off-the-beaten-track destinations, and spread the benefits of tourism to more local neighbourhoods and businesses towards supporting a more inclusive tourism recovery."

