Thailand ranks #1 outbound destination for Chinese travellers: Airbnb
Within the country, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya are the most searched for destinations by China guests on Airbnb.
Following the easing of China's pandemic measures and the reopening of cross-border travel, Chinese travellers are once again planning overseas trips and Thailand is their #1 preferred destination based on guest searches.
Recent Airbnb data shows that within 24 hours of the government's announcement on 26 December 2022 to lift inbound quarantine requirements, Thailand ranked as the top most searched outbound destination amongst guests from China on Airbnb.
Their top 10 most searched outbound destinations were:
01.Thailand
02. United States
03. United Kingdom
04. Japan
05. Australia
06. Canada
07. Korea
08. France
09. Malaysia
10. Italy
City and beach destinations remain popular choices for Chinese travellers, with Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya being the most searched Thai destinations on Airbnb.
Among the more than 60 Categories of unique stays launched by Airbnb last year, the number of guests searching for historical homes, domes, boat houses and camping tents has also risen rapidly, becoming the most anticipated searches by Chinese users in 2023.
Notably this Chinese New Year, Thailand emerged as one of the most popular destinations globally for nights booked by China guests on Airbnb, once again alongside the United States and Japan.
"After more than two years of travel restrictions, the desire for international travel amongst Chinese guests is at an all-time high. With Thailand being one of the most popular destinations globally, it is no surprise that Chinese travellers have ranked it top of their list of places to visit," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
He added, "It's extremely encouraging to see this surge in international travel interest amongst guests from China on Airbnb. As Thailand's international tourism recovery continues to rebound, we will continue working with our Host community and the Tourism Authority of Thailand in China to welcome travellers safely and with the iconic hospitality that Thailand is renowned for. We will also continue to spotlight and drive travel interest to off-the-beaten-track destinations, and spread the benefits of tourism to more local neighbourhoods and businesses towards supporting a more inclusive tourism recovery."