Fifth round of subsidies for domestic tourism begins next month: TAT

The fifth phase of the “We Travel Together” campaign received Cabinet approval on Tuesday with a budget of 2.016 billion baht.

The government provides subsidies equivalent to 40% of room rates, capped at 3,600 baht per room per night, through the campaign. A total of 560,000 room subsidies will be available and each one will include a 600 baht voucher for tourists to buy food or services.

A tourist can receive no more than five room subsidies. Airfare is not included in the campaign.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn provided the following timeline for the latest phase of the campaign:

February 8-15: Registration opens for new hotel operators wishing to join the campaign.

March 8: Hotel reservations open to the public.

March 11: First day the subsidies begin.

April 27: Last day domestic tourists can reserve a hotel room.

April 30: End of phase 5.

Eligible candidates must be Thai nationals with a valid ID card and over 18. Registration can be made at: www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com and finalised through the Pao Tang application.