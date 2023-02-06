It’s back to party mode in Koh Pha-ngan
Koh Pha-ngan’s second full moon party after the pandemic was a resounding success with more than 20,000 revellers showing up.
The Sunday event at Rin Beach featured concerts, fire shows and free-flowing booze, though police and security officials were at hand to ensure everybody’s safety.
Wijarn Chunthwichit, the district chief, said most tourists had travelled from Surat Thani’s other islands like Koh Samui and Koh Tao to attend the event.
“Security personnel were deployed to keep an eye out for pickpockets and to ensure there were no brawls in the area,” he said.
He added that speedboat operators were also instructed to provide life jackets to passengers to ensure safety, and said he expects this full moon party to have generated more than 1 million baht in revenue.
“The island is more or less full of tourists,” he said.
Koh Pha-ngan’s full moon parties this year are scheduled for March 7, April 5, May 4, June 4, July 2, August 3 and 31, September 29, October 30, November 27, and December 27 and 31.
Related stories:
Pha-Ngan Full Moon party still popular, district chief affirms
Ko Pha Ngan full moon parties cancelled
Trips festival: More ferries added for full-moon party ravers