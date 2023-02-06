It’s back to party mode in Koh Pha-ngan

He added that speedboat operators were also instructed to provide life jackets to passengers to ensure safety, and said he expects this full moon party to have generated more than 1 million baht in revenue.

“The island is more or less full of tourists,” he said.

Koh Pha-ngan’s full moon parties this year are scheduled for March 7, April 5, May 4, June 4, July 2, August 3 and 31, September 29, October 30, November 27, and December 27 and 31.

