Bangkok booth wins top award at India’s No 1 travel expo

India overtook China as Thailand’s top source of foreign tourists last year as Beijing imposed tough Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The Bangkok booth at Outbound Travel Mart (OTM 2023), held in Mumbai from February 2-4, was handed the Best Design and Decoration Award by the organiser.

The award was received by Sing Limpirat, deputy director of BMA’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department.

Over 30,000 people checked out the booth showcasing Bangkok’s charm and attractions, many of whom confirmed they wanted to visit the capital, he said.

The event’s crowd of mostly tourism business operators inquired about travel in Bangkok, as well as Thai handicrafts such as fruit carving, flower arrangement.

Attendees were also interested in dishes available in Bangkok that would appeal to Indian tourists, including Krathong Thong, Panipuri, and chicken satay, as well as Thai and Indian tea.

Visitors also participated in Ramwong Thai folk dancing and took part in a contest to win one-day trips in Bangkok featuring a leisure cruise on the Chao Phraya River. Participants had to snap a photo of the BMA booth and post it on their Facebook with the hashtag #bangkoktourismdivision.