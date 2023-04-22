Tubing event in Pai draws hundreds of tourists trying to escape summer heat

The activity was organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s provincial office on Thursday and Friday, in collaboration with Pai district authorities and many local state agencies and private businesses.

The event was meant to be a belated celebration of Songkran, the Thai New Year which was celebrated in most parts of the country last week and in some areas early this week.

“Tipsy tubing”, the leisure activity of floating down the river on an inflated tube during the dry season, has become popular among tourists visiting Pai district of Mae Hong Son. It is described by some travel websites as “the ultimate backpacker attraction in Pai”.

Tubing is only permitted from November to May when the river’s level is low – about waist level – and is safe for tubing. It is banned on the river during the rainy season, when the water level can reach three metres.