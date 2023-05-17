Dolphins spotted frolicking in Andaman off the coast of Satun
A pod of some 10 dolphins was spotted in the Andaman Sea near an island off the coast of Satun, indicating the area is rich in natural resources, officials said.
Officials from the Satun Fishery Office were checking fishing boats in the Andaman Sea near Koh Khao Yai in Satun’s Langu district at about 11am on Tuesday when they spotted the pod.
The dolphins were swimming ahead of the boat the officials were in for about half an hour before they disappeared.
Officials believe the pod was of bottlenose dolphins, which have been spotted by tourists earlier. The sighting of dolphins is believed to show that the seas is teeming with resources like plankton and small fish.