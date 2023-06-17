Pattaya beach lays out a free feast for movie buffs

The event kicked off on Friday and will run until Monday, screening three shows a day of two movies, at three locations.

The morning show will be at Pattaya Redemptorist Technological College, the afternoon show at Central Marina Pattaya, and evening show at North Pattaya Beach near Dusit Thani Hotel.

The screening at the beach starts at 7pm with 100 free beach chairs. Audiences can bring their own mats.

“Pattaya Movie on the Beach 2023” is an initiative between Pattaya City, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration, and the Thai Film Archive to promote Pattaya as a creative city for films, with all the films to be shown having won awards at the Pattaya Film Camp competition.

The event also aims to further promote tourism in the resort city of Chonburi province by harnessing soft power under the government policy of creative economy.

Film schedules are as follows:

Friday: Opening ceremony, “The Last Song”

Saturday: “Toosie and the Fake”, “The Circle (Der Kreis)”

Sunday: “Pattaya Maniac”, “Dee Tak”

Monday: “Kaew”, “It Gets Better”