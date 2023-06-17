Expert offers reality check on masseuses' earnings in Middle East

Nathanicha Thongbai, the founder and chief executive officer of Health and Wellness Management Consultant (HWMC), made the remarks amid the fast growth in the region's wellness and spa tourism markets, creating opportunities for foreign workers such as massage therapists, trainers, and spa experts.

Traditional hotels and resort spas account for 39.7% of total market revenue in the Middle East, according to Stirling Hospitality Advisors, and are expected to see a compounded annual growth rate of 11.5% until 2025.

Meanwhile, it is clear that the growing popularity of medical wellness resorts presents an untapped potential in the region, presenting a niche that investors should consider further.

Nathanicha said that as a management consultant in spa and wellness for over 20 years, her company is currently in charge of several wellness resort projects in the Middle East, which is relatively new to the wellness and spa industry compared to the Asia Pacific and Europe.

Aside from planning management strategies, she is also in charge of recruiting Thai workers for open positions in the region. As a result, she can ensure that the salary will be 20-30% higher than those working in Thailand, but not as high as some people imagine.

She explained that the average starting salary for working in a daycare spa or a spa resort, excluding welfare and benefits, is around 15,400-24,000 baht.

The pay rises in line with their expertise, training, and experience. This means that massage therapists with only 150 hours of training may be paid more, but not as much as other specialists, she pointed out.