Thai delegation’s visit to Riyadh strengthens business ties with Saudi Arabia

He revealed that a Saudi business group has invited PTT Oil and Retail Business to set up filling stations in Saudi Arabia, which include retail areas, toilets and other facilities similar to Thailand.

He added that PTT is currently in discussions on joint investment in large projects, such as enabling Thailand to become a supply chain for green hydrogen.

The Siam Cement Group is expected to open its office in Saudi Arabia by September this year, he said, adding that the company is interested in expanding its supply chain in Saudi Arabia, in the packaging and polyvinyl chloride businesses.

He said Charoen Pokphand Foods is currently in discussions with Saudi food company "Neom" on joint investment in aquaculture and chicken farming.

In healthcare, Thailand's Health and Wellness Management Consultant has cooperated with Saudi Arabia's Quality of Life Tourism Company on investment in a health and wellness centre.

Thailand and Saudi Arabia have investment projects worth up to 17.5 billion baht, he said.