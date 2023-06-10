Saudi Arabia wants deeper ties after first year of re-engagement, minister says

Don, who is also minister of Foreign Affairs, made the comment a day after completing a two-day official visit to Riyadh, during which he met with high-ranking Saudi officials and executives.

"All of the meetings and discussions that took place during this trip reflect both parties' intent to move forward together. There is a religious ceremony going on right now in Saudi Arabia, and most senior officials must be in Jeddah. However, they are flying to Riyadh to greet us directly," Don said.

He visited King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology to observe advances in Saudi technology and the Federation of Saudi Chambers to meet with private sector executives before visiting the National Museum.

Don also met with Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, saying they discussed how to increase cooperation.

His visit marked the one-year anniversary of diplomatic normalisation after 32 years of strained relationships.

Darm Boontham, Thailand's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said a lot had happened during the year, including the fact that more than 200 Saudis applied for visas to travel to Thailand daily.

"From the beginning of this year until now, over 150,000 Saudis have visited Thailand," Darm said, adding that the number is expected to surpass 200,000 this year.

Dozens of executives from Thai companies also visited Riyadh for two roundtable meetings with their Saudi counterparts.