Thailand and Saudi Arabia toast tightening friendship
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai paid a courtesy call on his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Following a year of diplomatic normalisation, the two ministers discussed further collaboration between Thailand and Saudi Arabia. The Thai Foreign Ministry said major cooperation projects between the two countries are expected in the future.
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih then hosted a welcoming dinner for Don and Thai executives at Al Bujairi, a world heritage site.
