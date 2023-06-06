Thai delegation led by foreign minister in Riyadh to meet Saudi officials
Thai caretaker Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai is on a visit to Riyadh and is scheduled to meet several Saudi Arabian officials from Tuesday to Saturday (June 6-10), the Foreign Ministry said.
The official visit follows an invitation by Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, while the Thai delegation comprises representatives from both the public and private sectors.
It aims to steer forward bilateral cooperation after the normalisation of Thailand-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations and to promote trade and investment cooperation in the private sector of both countries.
Don is scheduled to attend meetings with the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
High-level executives of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Bankers' Association, along with leading Thai private sector representatives, are also expected to meet with the Saudi private sector to establish networks and explore potential business partnerships.