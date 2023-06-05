Thailand sends moral support to India as rail disaster death toll hits 275
Caretaker PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai have issued messages of condolence over the rail disaster that left hundreds of people dead in India’s eastern state of Odisha.
The death toll from Friday’s collision between three trains in Balasore district, Odisha, has risen to at least 275, with hundreds more injured.
“We solemnly grieve with the people of the Republic of India and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured,” says Prayut’s message of condolence addressed to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile Don offered his “sincerest sympathies” to the bereaved families, as well as the people of India, in a message to his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.