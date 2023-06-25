BMA joins Khao San Road businesses in Pride Month parade
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Saturday joined business operators in Khao San Road, a favourite spot of tourists, on a parade to mark Pride Month.
Deputy BMA governor Sanon Wangsrangboon presided over the opening ceremony of the Khao San Pride Month 2023 on Khao San Road in Phra Nakhon district.
The colourful parade was organised by business operators on the road as well as from the adjacent Soi Rambuttri as an activity to mark Pride Month and support gender diversity.
It was the first time that the Khao San tourism operators had joined hands to organise the Pride Month parade.
The parade started at Soi Rambuttri to Khao San Road and ended in front of Buddy Building.
The deputy governor said Khao San Pride Month 2023 would be a start for the BMA to prepare for an event called, “Road to Bangkok World Pride in 2028”.
“Businesses and industries related to LGBTQ, such as the entertainment and tourism sectors, generate a lot of income for the country,” Sanon said.
He said apart from supporting Bangkok residents in various aspects, the BMA also promotes diversity and equality of gender so that Bangkok would become a city that “really embraces diversity”, the deputy governor added.