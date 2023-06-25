BMA joins Khao San Road businesses in Pride Month parade

Deputy BMA governor Sanon Wangsrangboon presided over the opening ceremony of the Khao San Pride Month 2023 on Khao San Road in Phra Nakhon district.

The colourful parade was organised by business operators on the road as well as from the adjacent Soi Rambuttri as an activity to mark Pride Month and support gender diversity.

It was the first time that the Khao San tourism operators had joined hands to organise the Pride Month parade.