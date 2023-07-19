Par for the course: Stargazing in Chiang Mai
Summit Green Valley Chiang Mai golf course was named a preserved area for stargazing on Tuesday by the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), becoming the latest of 18 astronomical sites in Thailand.
Managing director of the course. Akarapong Jurangkoon, said that Summit Green Valley is the first and only night golf course in Chiang Mai with 18 challenging holes.
He expects the approval by NARIT and TAT to boost both the game and tourism in Chiang Mai, adding that eco-friendly lighting has been set up to improve its service efficiency.
The golf course is now offering a promotion package for playing night golf until August 18, with prices ranging from 900 baht to 1,700 baht.
The golf course on more than 500 rai land was designed by American architect Denis Griffiths and according to Summit Green Valley’s general manager Narongrit Sookprakarn, offers a challenge to all golfers as it sits 822 metres above mean sea level. It also has the potential to support international competitions, as well as sports tourism and astronomical tourism.