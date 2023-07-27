Grand Palace closed to visitors for 2 days for King's birthday
On the occasion of His Majesty the King's birthday, the Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that the Grand Palace will be closed to visitors on July 28 and 29, and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be closed on the afternoon of July 28.
July 28
The Grand Palace will be closed to visitors for the entire day, but The Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be open for visitors until noon. Its ubosoth (chapel) will be closed to visitors for the entire day, however.
July 29
The Grand Palace will be closed to visitors for the entire day, but the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be open to visitors from 8am to 5pm. Its ubosoth will, however, be closed to visitors.
Visitors are required to dress modestly. Gentlemen are prohibited from wearing jeans and ladies must wear either a skirt or a sarong.