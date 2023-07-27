Grand Palace closed to visitors for 2 days for King's birthday

July 28

The Grand Palace will be closed to visitors for the entire day, but The Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be open for visitors until noon. Its ubosoth (chapel) will be closed to visitors for the entire day, however.

July 29

The Grand Palace will be closed to visitors for the entire day, but the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be open to visitors from 8am to 5pm. Its ubosoth will, however, be closed to visitors.

Visitors are required to dress modestly. Gentlemen are prohibited from wearing jeans and ladies must wear either a skirt or a sarong.