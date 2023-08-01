Red flags raised at Koh Chang beaches as heavy rain makes sea rough and dangerous

The flags were posted on Tuesday at Sai Khao, Klong Phrao and Kai Be beaches to warn tourists to stay on shore.

Officials from Tambon Koh Chang Municipality and Mu Koh Chang National Park said the island which is popular among tourists has been battered by heavy rain since Sunday, leading to huge waves.

Pollawee Buchakiart, the park’s chief, said on Tuesday that many tourists flocked to the island during the long six-day weekend.