Red flags raised at Koh Chang beaches as heavy rain makes sea rough and dangerous
Heavy rains and dangerous seas have prompted Trat authorities to plant red flags in Koh Chang’s popular beaches to warn tourists against swimming.
The flags were posted on Tuesday at Sai Khao, Klong Phrao and Kai Be beaches to warn tourists to stay on shore.
Officials from Tambon Koh Chang Municipality and Mu Koh Chang National Park said the island which is popular among tourists has been battered by heavy rain since Sunday, leading to huge waves.
Pollawee Buchakiart, the park’s chief, said on Tuesday that many tourists flocked to the island during the long six-day weekend.
He added that the park had made more than 220,000 baht from entrance fees from Saturday to Monday, and this can cross 300,000 baht by Wednesday, when the holidays end.
Tuesday alone saw some 10,000 tourists visiting the park, he said.
