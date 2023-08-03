Phuket officials lament drownings, urge tourists to heed monsoon warnings
The monsoon season has arrived, bringing high waves to the beaches of Phuket. Lifeguards have set up red flags to alert people about the risks, but despite these warnings, some tourists still venture into dangerous areas.
On July 28, a Senegalese tourist died at Freedom Beach. Two days later, a worker from Phitsanulok province wandered into the waters off Surin Beach and drowned from strong currents. His body was swept 1.2 kilometres away from the initial location. On August 1, two Indian tourists entered the waters at Karon Beach and were swept away by strong currents. They were rescued but died afterwards. Other tourists swept away by strong currents were successfully rescued. Anupap Rodkan Yodrabam, deputy governor of Phuket, called the drownings tragic.
Recently, Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew instructed all districts and local government organisations to organise Civil Defence Volunteers to assist authorities. The local police and tourist police have been strengthened to enforce regulations and deal with tourists who disregard warning signs and red flags at beaches. The police strongly encourage tourists to comply with regulations, particularly in areas with strong winds and currents.
According to Anupap, Phuket has taken additional safety measures for tourists since the monsoon season began in May. He said the Maritime Safety Committee had been advised to enforce strict safety measures for tourists, while 15 local government organizations had been instructed to take stern measures to ensure the safety of tourists. These include installing red flags at beaches and instructing lifeguards to be more vigilant.
The Ministry of Interior and Phuket province have also issued a warning letter. Suttipong Juljarerm, permanent secretary of the ministry, called for a meeting with provincial governors to strengthen safety measures and instructed local governments to prepare equipment and personnel to enforce them.
“Even though Phuket has implemented these [safety] measures, both Thai and foreign tourists have perished. This is truly regrettable,” he said.