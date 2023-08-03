Phuket officials lament drownings, urge tourists to heed monsoon warnings

On July 28, a Senegalese tourist died at Freedom Beach. Two days later, a worker from Phitsanulok province wandered into the waters off Surin Beach and drowned from strong currents. His body was swept 1.2 kilometres away from the initial location. On August 1, two Indian tourists entered the waters at Karon Beach and were swept away by strong currents. They were rescued but died afterwards. Other tourists swept away by strong currents were successfully rescued. Anupap Rodkan Yodrabam, deputy governor of Phuket, called the drownings tragic.

Recently, Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew instructed all districts and local government organisations to organise Civil Defence Volunteers to assist authorities. The local police and tourist police have been strengthened to enforce regulations and deal with tourists who disregard warning signs and red flags at beaches. The police strongly encourage tourists to comply with regulations, particularly in areas with strong winds and currents.