Agoda reveals favourite destinations for Mother's Day long weekend
As Thai families prepare their travel plans for August's Mother's Day long weekend, digital travel platform Agoda reveals the most popular destinations in Thailand.
Pattaya leads the way as the most searched city, followed by Hua Hin / Cha-am, Bangkok, Khao Yai, and Kanchanaburi, showing that familiar and traditionally popular destinations remain favoured by Thai families for the 2023 celebration of motherly love.
Beach destinations continue to appeal in 2023, with Pattaya and Hua Hin / Cha-am retaining the top two spots for this year's Mother's Day destination. Bangkok leapfrogged Khao Yai to come in third, while Kanchanaburi steadily climbed up from seventh to fifth place. Mountainous Khao Kho (#10) entered this year's knocking Koh Samet out of the ranking.
Mother's Day in Thailand, observed annually on 12 August, is a cherished occasion celebrating love and gratitude towards mothers across the country. As the day approaches, Thai travellers eagerly plan trips, combining love for their mothers with the joy of travel, making the holiday special for Thailand's tourism industry.
According to Agoda's search data, Mother's Day weekend is the most popular travel date in August. This year, city and mountain destinations are equally popular with five of each appearing in the top 10, compared to 2022, when six beach destinations featured in the most-searched list.
Top destination Pattaya continues to be the most popular beach resort city in Thailand as there are a variety of things to do in addition to its world-renowned vibrant nightlife scene. For instance, the whole family can head to Art In Paradise Pattaya to take photos with the amazing 3D paintings, then head to Pattaya Floating Market to satisfy the appetite with a variety of tasty local food.
The highest-ranking nature destination, Khao Yai at #4, is the perfect place for those who prefer mountains to beaches and do not want to travel far from Bangkok. Families that enjoy doing activities together can visit the Pha Kluai Mai Waterfall as a good way to escape the heat or take a sunset cycle along the scenic routes around Swan Lake Residence Khao Yai to indulge in the gorgeous landscapes.