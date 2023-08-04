Agoda reveals favourite destinations for Mother's Day long weekend

Pattaya leads the way as the most searched city, followed by Hua Hin / Cha-am, Bangkok, Khao Yai, and Kanchanaburi, showing that familiar and traditionally popular destinations remain favoured by Thai families for the 2023 celebration of motherly love.

Beach destinations continue to appeal in 2023, with Pattaya and Hua Hin / Cha-am retaining the top two spots for this year's Mother's Day destination. Bangkok leapfrogged Khao Yai to come in third, while Kanchanaburi steadily climbed up from seventh to fifth place. Mountainous Khao Kho (#10) entered this year's knocking Koh Samet out of the ranking.