Most Thais want new govt to subsidise domestic travel during rainy season: poll
An opinion poll conducted by Suan Dusit University found that most Thais expect the new government to implement stimulus measures to promote tourism during the rainy season.
The survey was carried out by Suan Dusit Poll from August 28 to September 1 among 1,114 respondents and the results were announced on Sunday.
Asked if they think the government should launch packages to promote tourism during the rainy season, 97.31% of the respondents said “yes”, while 2.69% disagreed.
Asked if they were planning to travel during the rainy season, the responses were:
40.13%: Yes
31.32%: No
28.55%: Unsure
The top five provinces named by respondents as the most likely destinations they would visit were:
36.96%: Chiang Mai
26.09%: Phetchabun
16.85%: Nan
10.33%: Prachuap Khiri Khan
9.77%: Kanchanaburi
When asked what they believe the new government should urgently do to promote tourism during the rainy season, the top three responses were:
61.04%: Issue measures or activities that promote travel
59.87%: Provide discounts or subsidies for travel, accommodation and foods
56.28%: Launch tourism promotion campaigns
When asked to name the most worrying factors during the rainy season, the top three responses were:
70.77%: Weather conditions
69.74%: Natural disasters like storms, floods and run-offs
58%: Accidents
When asked to name measures they think the new government should implement to promote tourism in general, the top three responses were:
38.41%: Promote region-based tours
35%: Launch tourism stimulus packages
24.09%: Promote new tourist destinations
The previous government had launched domestic tourism packages like “We Travel Together”, in which subsidies were given to hoteliers and tourists to encourage travel.