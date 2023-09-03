Most Thais want new govt to subsidise domestic travel during rainy season: poll

The survey was carried out by Suan Dusit Poll from August 28 to September 1 among 1,114 respondents and the results were announced on Sunday.

Asked if they think the government should launch packages to promote tourism during the rainy season, 97.31% of the respondents said “yes”, while 2.69% disagreed.

Asked if they were planning to travel during the rainy season, the responses were:

40.13%: Yes

31.32%: No

28.55%: Unsure