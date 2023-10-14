Govt grateful Siam Paragon shooting not scaring away Chinese tourists

“We express our thanks to the Chinese tourists who understand Thailand and have confidence in the Thai government,” government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday.

“Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed all relevant state agencies to do their utmost in implementing the improved measures to take care of all tourists and Thais,” the spokesman added.

He also said the government has promised to provide “full security” to foreign tourists coming to Thailand.

On October 3, a 14-year-old boy armed with a modified blank gun fired at shoppers in the Siam Paragon luxury mall, killing two people and injuring five others.

A Chinese tourist and a Myanmar worker were killed, while another Chinese tourist, a Lao national and three Thais were injured.