Lop Buri keeps ancient traditions alive by giving monks candies after Buddhist Lent

Buddhists normally give monks alms of fresh or dried foods on the Tak Bat Devo festival held one day after the end of Buddhist Lent.

The festival is based on the belief that Buddha returned to earth on that day after delivering a sermon to his mother in heaven.

The temple’s abbot, Phra Khru Phasuk Pattanasunthorn, said locals have been handing out candies to monks for more than 100 years now.

He said that in the old days, monks had to walk long distances to meditate and preach, and sometimes they fell ill and had to take bitter herbal medicines. However, the candies given to them by locals helped them deal with the bitter taste, so it has become traditional for monks to get sweet candies before they embark on their long journey after Lent.