Bangkok temples to be illuminated to welcome a bright 2024
Bangkokians will get a chance to enjoy the enchanting beauty of the capital’s temples at night as they prepare for a spiritually enhanced journey into the New Year.
Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said on Tuesday that the “Illuminated 10 Temples and National Museum” event will allow Buddhists to pay homage to sacred objects as they bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new.
The event, organised by the Department of Religious Affairs, runs from Christmas Eve to January 2.
The 10 participating temples are Wat Ratchabophit, Wat Traimit Wittayaram, Wat Pho, Wat Prayurawongsawat, Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit, Wat Suthat Thepwararam, Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Wat Benchamabophit Dusitwanaram, Wat Ratchanatdaram and Wat Rakhang Khositaram. The Bangkok National Museum is also participating.
The initiative aims to stimulate the economy with the soft power of religion, bringing joy to visitors.
Devotees can visit the temples to pay their respects between 8am and 6 pm, after which they can witness the illuminated splendour of these spiritual sites from 6 pm to 9 pm.