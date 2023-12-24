Chiang Mai royal park invites tourists for rare view of sunset
Tourists are urged to visit the Royal Park Ratchapruek in Chiang Mai to enjoy the rich variety of flowers and observe the sunset through a side door of the main pavilion of the park, a rare phenomenon that happens only once a month in December.
Officials of the Royal Park Ratchapruek in Chiang Mai’s Muang district said the sunset aligns with the side door of the Ho Kham Luang Pavillion from 4.50pm to 5.20pm throughout December.
The Royal Park Ratchapruek continued from the Royal Flora Ratchapruek world-class horticulture expo to celebrate HM King Bhumibol’s 60th anniversary of his accession to the throne and his 80th birthday in 2006 to 2007. After the expo, the government resolved to maintain the park as a tourist destination in Chiang Mai.
The Royal Park Ratchaphruek sits in Mae Hia sub-district and covers an area of 240,000 square metres, divided into different zones. Perched at the centre is the Ho Kham Luang Royal Pavilion, in authentic Lanna architecture, where a painting exhibition about the life and works of the late King Bhumibol is displayed inside.
From December 27 to January 2, the park will organise light shows from 6pm to 9pm together with a walking tour of the Ho Kham Luang.
A prayer rite to mark the New Year countdown will also be held at the Ho Kham Luang from 10pm.
This year, the park has organised its flora display under the theme of “I wanna be(e) happy visitors to the garden”.
The park has put its winter flowers on display from December 1 to February 9 with the goal of drawing tourists to boost tourism in Chiang Mai. Tourists will be guided by staff dressed in Bee mascot suits to visit various sections of the flora park.
The park has over 18,000 species of flowers for tourists to pose for photos with, including geraniums, forget-me-not, daisies, begonia, and petunia. Over 220 species of roses are also being displayed.