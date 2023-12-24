Chiang Mai royal park invites tourists for rare view of sunset

Officials of the Royal Park Ratchapruek in Chiang Mai’s Muang district said the sunset aligns with the side door of the Ho Kham Luang Pavillion from 4.50pm to 5.20pm throughout December.

The Royal Park Ratchapruek continued from the Royal Flora Ratchapruek world-class horticulture expo to celebrate HM King Bhumibol’s 60th anniversary of his accession to the throne and his 80th birthday in 2006 to 2007. After the expo, the government resolved to maintain the park as a tourist destination in Chiang Mai.

The Royal Park Ratchaphruek sits in Mae Hia sub-district and covers an area of 240,000 square metres, divided into different zones. Perched at the centre is the Ho Kham Luang Royal Pavilion, in authentic Lanna architecture, where a painting exhibition about the life and works of the late King Bhumibol is displayed inside.