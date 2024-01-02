28 million foreign arrivals generate 1.2tn baht in revenue for Thailand in 2023

The minister said on Tuesday that a total of 28.042 million foreign arrivals were registered from January 1 to December 31, 2023, and they generated up to 1.2 trillion baht for the economy.

The top five nationals to visit Thailand last year were Malaysian (4.56 million), Chinese (3.52 million), South Korean (1.66 million) and Russian (1.48 million), Sudawan said.

She added that the last week of 2023 saw a slight drop in foreign arrivals, or 0.90% from the previous week, as some groups may have chosen not to travel on December 30.