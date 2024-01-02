28 million foreign arrivals generate 1.2tn baht in revenue for Thailand in 2023
More than 28 million foreign tourists visited Thailand last year, generating 1.2 trillion baht in revenue, Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said.
The minister said on Tuesday that a total of 28.042 million foreign arrivals were registered from January 1 to December 31, 2023, and they generated up to 1.2 trillion baht for the economy.
The top five nationals to visit Thailand last year were Malaysian (4.56 million), Chinese (3.52 million), South Korean (1.66 million) and Russian (1.48 million), Sudawan said.
She added that the last week of 2023 saw a slight drop in foreign arrivals, or 0.90% from the previous week, as some groups may have chosen not to travel on December 30.
The last week of 2023 saw 789,643 foreign arrivals, or 7,165 less than the previous week.
Sudawan said the top five nationals to visit Thailand over the past week were Malaysian (123,540), Chinese (101,003), Russian (52,893), South Korean (41,830) and Indian (39,630).
Sudawan added that the number of Russian and Chinese tourists rose 12.84% and 4.95%, respectively, from the previous week.