Eco-friendly, self-booked adventures trend here to stay
Short trips and sustainable accommodation will remain strong travel trends this year as more travellers become eco-conscious, a global travel council and an online travel platform said recently.
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com say more and more tourists are becoming environmentally conscious and are inclined to support eco-friendly travel activities.
In a comprehensive analysis, the WTTC and Trip.com revealed that 69% of travellers last year, actively sought sustainable tourism campaigns, and this trend is expected to continue this year. The two agencies also predicted that tourists would continue booking their own accommodations and air tickets through various online platforms.
The value of online bookings in 2020 came in at US$432 billion, a figure that is expected to nearly double to $833 billion by 2025.
Both WTTC and Trip.com noted that the rising geopolitical conflicts and fluctuating economic situations such as high inflation would prompt more tourists to make short trips or visit destinations closer to home.
The agencies also predicted that wellness tourism would remain a strong trend in 2024. They said health-conscious tourists mostly prefer going on retreats and rest to recharge their energy.
Gastronomy will also continue to be a strong trend for 2024, the two agencies said, adding that many tourists will continue visiting sites famous for local cuisine.