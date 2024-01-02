Eco-friendly, self-booked adventures trend here to stay

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com say more and more tourists are becoming environmentally conscious and are inclined to support eco-friendly travel activities.

In a comprehensive analysis, the WTTC and Trip.com revealed that 69% of travellers last year, actively sought sustainable tourism campaigns, and this trend is expected to continue this year. The two agencies also predicted that tourists would continue booking their own accommodations and air tickets through various online platforms.

The value of online bookings in 2020 came in at US$432 billion, a figure that is expected to nearly double to $833 billion by 2025.