Phitsanulok’s maple blaze engulfs winter shutterbugs in Thailand

Bright autumn leaves have carpeted the Mun Daeng area, creating a spectacular scene for selfies in the comfortably cool temperatures of the northern province’s Nakhon Thai district.

Park officials have made exploring this seasonal wonder easy, with signposts guiding visitors to parking spots and scenic viewpoints. Here, 100-year-old maple giants are now standing magnificent in their fiery winter dress.

However, park chief Lamyong Srisawet warns that the natural wonder won’t last for long. The colourful display will reach its peak this weekend before the leaves wither to brown within a week.

But nature lovers needn’t despair: Phu Hin Rong Kla’s magic won’t fade with the maples.

In mid-January, wild Himalayan cherry trees on Phu Lom Lo mountain, which straddles the border with Loei province, erupt with blossoms. The mountainsides froth pink and white with over 2,000 rai of “Thailand’s Sakura”, creating one of the biggest tourist attractions in Phitsanulok.

Seasonal enchantments are just one of many attractions in the mountainous Phu Hin Rong Kla, which sprawls for 307-square-kilometres, 130km from Phitsanulok city centre.

Visitors can also hike through rugged terrain, spot rare leopard cats, Asian black bears, Asian golden cats, hog badgers, serows and barking deer, and encounter over 200 bird species on its forested peaks.

For those seeking comfort, the park boasts guest houses, campsites, restaurants, and ample parking.