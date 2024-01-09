Chinese tourists top foreign arrivals in 1st week of 2024

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Tuesday that Thailand welcomed a total of 605,537 foreign tourists from January 1 to 7.

However, this number was 23.32% or 184,106 lower than the last week of December, she added.

Sudawan attributed this drop to the end of the New Year holidays, during which the number of arrivals from all major tourism markets of Thailand dropped.