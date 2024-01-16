Gen Z will continue to travel despite tight budgets, research shows
A recent article titled “Gen Z will travel despite tight budget, as travel is important” by The Nation’s sister paper Krungthep Thurakij, discusses the growing trend of young people, particularly Gen Z, giving priority to travel as part of their lifestyle.
The article cites a number of factors that contribute to this trend, including:
The rise of social media: Social media has made it easier than ever for people to share their travel experiences with others. This has inspired others to travel and see the world for themselves.
The increasing affordability of travel: The cost of travel has been declining in recent years, thanks to factors such as low-cost airlines and the growth of online travel agencies.
The changing priorities of young people: Young people today are more likely to prioritise experiences over possessions. They believe that travel is a valuable way to learn about different cultures and expand their horizons.
The article also notes that young people are more likely to travel on a budget, using strategies such as backpacking, couchsurfing, and volunteering. They are also more likely to travel for shorter periods of time, such as for a weekend getaway or a week-long vacation.
The trend of young people travelling even if they do not have a lot of money is likely to continue in the years to come. As social media continues to grow and the cost of travel continues to decline, more young people will be able to experience the world for themselves.
The original article in Thai can be accessed at Bangkokbiznews. com